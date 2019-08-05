Image copyright Getty Images

Brighton Pride has apologised after some disabled people were unable to watch Kylie Minogue's performance.

It said its accessibility platform was at "full capacity" by the time its main acts took to the stage on Saturday.

Liam Hackett, who was at the event with his grandma and mum, claims his family were left stuck in a tent without a view of the performances.

Brighton Pride said the platform had a fixed capacity and access was on a "first come, first serve basis".

Liam's grandma uses a wheelchair and his mum has a prosthetic leg.

In a video posted on Twitter, he said around 10-15 people were left stuck in a tent without a view of the stage because there were no free seats on the platform.

Other people who were at the event also shared their "awful" experiences of disabled access at Brighton Pride on Twitter.

Skip Twitter post by @DisPrideBTN Thanks for tweeting the awful experience we shared @DiageoLiam. My daughter was distraught at not being allowed to go to the disabled viewing platform and, because of her severe learning disabilities, couldn’t understand why. As you said, she was crying inconsolably. Jenny, Chair https://t.co/NWw0keI65t pic.twitter.com/Ep3tr0NwJD — Disability Pride Brighton (@DisPrideBTN) August 4, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post by @DenysWhitley Our experience was also bad. Viewing platform overcrowded with people who shouldn't be there. Supposed to be for those who wouldn't be able to see otherwise. We went to back of the arena and held our daughter standing in her wheelchair - an enormous physical effort. — Denys Whitley (@DenysWhitley) August 4, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post by @ethy130690 Kylie was amazing as usual... but so disappointed with @PrideBrighton we had to argue to allow my mum & I access to the viewing platform cramped in to a tiny space! We were told that they’d sold 145 wheelchair spaces for a capacity that can only hold 40!😤 #uttershambles — Ethan (@ethy130690) August 4, 2019 Report

Brighton Pride said 275 people applied and used its range of access services at Preston Park - where the event was held.

It denies claims that any people were prevented from leaving the access tent.

Becky Stevens, head of operations said: "Our aim is that all Pride-goers are able to enjoy what Brighton Pride has to offer. We work hard with our provider Tiger Tea to create safe, accessible spaces throughout the festival.

"Over 100 people with accessibility requirements enjoyed the main stage shows on the accessible viewing platform, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"We encouraged people with accessibility requirements to contact us after purchasing tickets, so that we could help to make their day as inclusive and enjoyable as possible.

"We are sorry if some Pride-goers were unable to be accommodated at the viewing platform later on Saturday night."

