Paolo Nutini has bought the Chewbacca mask worn by Lewis Capaldi and donated £10,000 to a mental health charity.

Lewis wore the mask at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow after Noel Gallagher had suggested he looked like the Star Wars character.

The original top bidder for the mask pulled out, but luckily Paolo Nutini stepped in.

Paolo now has plans to raffle the mask to raise even more funds for Tiny Changes.

The Tiny Changes charity was set up in memory of Frightened Rabbit's front man Scott Hutchison, who took his own life last year after struggles with depression.

The aim of the organisation is to improve mental health in children and young people in Scotland.

"I really wanted to find a way to help out the Tiny Changes Charity," said Paolo.

"Not only am I a big fan of Frightened Rabbit but I was lucky enough to share the stage with them on various occasions - most memorably for me on Hogmanay in Edinburgh 2017.

"Scott was such a great and honest songwriter who was not afraid to convey what he was going through in such a beautiful and honest way. People could hear and read their troubles in his lyrics and be reminded that they were not alone in how they were feeling. That really is the power of music."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scott Hutchison took his own life last year

Scott's family said they had been overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone since his death.

Frightened Rabbit have a new album out called Tiny Changes, which features the likes of Chvrches and Biffy Clyro taking on a song from Frightened Rabbit's 2008 album The Midnight Organ Fight.

Its lyrics were inspired by Scott's experiences of a break-up - and his battle with depression.

If you or someone you know has been affected by mental health problems, visit the BBC advice pages.

