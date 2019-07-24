Image copyright Getty Images

ASAP Rocky's mum is pleading for the release of her son.

Renee Black has told a newspaper that the rapper "isn't really eating properly" while he is being held in a Swedish prison.

Prosecutors must decide tomorrow morning (Thursday) whether to continue detaining him.

He was arrested following a fight in Stockholm, where he'd been playing at a festival called Smash.

The Swedish authorities were also investigating one of the alleged victims on suspicion of abuse, assault and attempted assault, but that's now been dropped with no charges being brought.

ASAP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, remains detained in Sweden and his mother has suggested he is being made an example of.

Since his initial arrest President Donald Trump has promised to support his return to the US.

Ms Black thanked Mr Trump for his support, but says she does not want to cause trouble, and just wants her son home.

Kronoberg remand prison, where ASAP Rocky is being held awaiting trial

Ms Black told Swedish newspaper Expressen: "I don't even want to think about or say it. I really don't. I don't want to rock any boats.

"I don't want to stir up any trouble, anything that is going to cause my son not to be released and be able to come home.

"I'm pleading, I hope that they let my son home. I really do."

"An unnecessary case to begin with. Number one, they are trying to build a case. There is no case," she continued.

"Everything is on video. They tried to avoid it but they kept being followed as well as harassed. Come on, just ball it up and trash it because that's what it is, trash."

"He was just telling me that he isn't really eating properly. He can't wait to get back into the gym."

