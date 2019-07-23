Rapper Tay-K's video used in murder sentencing

Image copyright CBS

Tay-K's song The Race will be used as evidence against him when he is sentenced for murder on Tuesday 23 July.

The rapper was found guilty of murder and three counts of aggravated robbery at a court in Texas last week.

The 19-year-old's real name is Taymor Travon McIntyre and he is best known for the track which was released in 2017.

It could now impact on how many years he will spend in prison.

Prosecutors played the music video in full for the jury on Monday afternoon. It shows him standing in front of his own "Wanted!" poster while flashing gang signs and guns at the camera.

A print-out of the lyrics was also shown to the court.

CBS reporter Jason Allen, who has been covering the case at Tarrant County Courthouse, said: "Part of the song's popularity was the fact it seems to be about the very murder that T-Kay has been found guilty of.

"Jurors were hearing it for the first time as they decide how long he would potentially spend in prison."

The song was released in 2017 just as T-Kay was arrested.

It was months after he had cut off an ankle monitor and gone on the run. He was one of seven teens accused in the 2016 murder of 21-year-old Ethan Walker, during a home invasion robbery in Tarrant County, Texas.

Social media evidence

Prosecutors also introduced screenshots of the video into evidence, as well as images from Tay-K's social media accounts. These included the cover of his EP Living Like Larry in which he holds a gun, and a picture of him in jail.

Both sides of the case are expected to make closing arguments in the sentencing on Tuesday.

The jury could recommend a sentence anywhere from five to 99 years in prison.

Tay-K is still awaiting trial for a number of other crimes.

