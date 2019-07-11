Ramz 'in the right hands' after 'suicide' tweet

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ramz, real name Ramone Rochester, posted on social media this morning

Ramz is said to be getting support after posting the word "suicide" on social media this morning.

The rapper, real name Ramone Rochester, shared a picture associated with the word on Twitter and Instagram.

Now both posts have been deleted and replaced with a message that reads "Ramz is in the right hands getting the support he needs".

There have been several messages of support for the 22-year-old, including from grime artists Ghetts and Dappy.

Ramz originally broke through in 2017 with the track Barking and follow-up Family Tree.

It's not known what prompted the messages to be posted on social media - but fans have been speculating that the rapper was subject to abuse and trolling online.

Skip Twitter post by @YungenPlayDirty You never know what someone’s going through, no matter how good or easy you think they got things. Sending my love to Ramz ❤️ — Yungen (@YungenPlayDirty) July 11, 2019 Report

He was due to perform at Splash Festival in Germany this week, but has now been removed from the line-up.

Newsbeat has contacted his management for further details.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.