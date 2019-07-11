Image copyright Victor Boyce/ Instagram Image caption Cameron Boyce's dad took this photo "just hours before he was snatched from our lives"

Cameron Boyce's dad Victor has shared a photo from the actor's final hours.

The Disney star died in his sleep last week following a seizure linked to "an ongoing medical condition".

The 20-year-old was best-known for starring in the Disney Descendants films and the TV show Jessie, as well as Adam Sandler's Grown Ups.

Victor captioned the Instagram photo with: "I miss him terribly. I hope that no-one ever has to feel the agony I'm feeling."

He added: "The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated. Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cameron's cause of death is yet to be determined by a coroner

A post-mortem was carried out on Monday, but the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office said that further investigation was needed before an official cause of death can be concluded.

In a statement to People the Boyce family reportedly confirmed that the medical condition Cameron had was epilepsy, a common brain condition that can cause frequent seizures.

Since his death there have been thousands of tributes to the actor, including from co-star Debbie Ryan, who appeared with Cameron in Disney Channel show Jessie.

"This ripped me up. I keep trying and I can't make anything make sense," she wrote on Instagram.

Stranger Things star Gaten Matazarro, Jessie co-star Skai Jackson and Dove Cameron, who starred in Descendents, have also recently shared their thoughts on the actor.

"I have close to nothing left, which tells me some small percentage about how you must be feeling," Dove said in a letter to Victor and the rest of Cameron's family, in a frank and tearful video about how she's been feeling since his death.

"Goodbye my dear, dear friend and brother. You leave behind a colossal wake, a profound chasm that can never be filled.

"But you also leave millions and millions of deeply impacted, hope-filled and love-filled human beings who are who they are because of you."

