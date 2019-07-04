Image copyright Getty Images

Kim Kardashian-West has won $2.7m in damages after accusing Missguided USA of ripping off her outfits.

She took the fashion brand to court in the US, claiming it was using her name to sell clothes and was "notorious" for "knocking off" designer items she wore.

It didn't defend itself and was told to pay out $2.7m (around £2.1m).

It has also been banned from using the reality star's "trademarks in connection with the sale, marketing or distribution of its products".

Kim has spoken before about how, when she's pictured in a dress, almost-identical designs will appear on fast fashion sites within hours.

She's known for wearing clothes by some of the highest profile designers in the world - including her husband Kanye West.

Going through old fitting pics & found this gold look that Kanye made for me for my Miami trip last summer (I went w the neon vibes instead) P.S. fast fashion brands, can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off? 😂 pic.twitter.com/MZiGLmC0yI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 8, 2019

Missguided, which was founded in Manchester in 2009, hasn't always been shy what it does.

Hours after Kim posted an image showing her wearing a gold dress designed by Kanye on Instagram, the company put up a photo of a model in a similar dress along with the caption: "The devil works hard but Missguided works harder."

In this lawsuit, Kim Kardashian-West said Missguided USA doesn't just "replicate the looks of celebrities" but "systematically uses the names and image" of stars to promote its website.

In February, the star spoke out against fast fashion companies who she claimed ripped off the hard work and original ideas of "true designers".

It's devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019

I've watched these companies profit off my husband's work for years and now that it's also affecting designers who have been so generous to give me access to their beautiful works, I can no longer sit silent. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019

Only two days ago, I was privileged enough to wear a one-of-a-kind vintage Mugler dress and in less than 24 hours it was knocked off and thrown up on a site - but it's not for sale. You have to sign up for a waitlist because the dress hasn't even been made to sell yet. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019

Radio 1 Newsbeat has contacted Missguided to see if it wants to comment.

