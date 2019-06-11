Image copyright ITV2

Love Island contestant Sherif Lanre has left the show after nine days for breaking "villa rules."

His exit from the show was "mutually agreed" between Sherif and producers, according to a spokesperson for ITV, who make the show.

Sherif says his departure is due to his own "poor judgement."

"I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa," he said in a statement.

It has not been revealed what behaviour led to his early exit.

'I didn't conduct myself in the right way'

Sherif also said in his statement: "I regret that I didn't conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it's something I know I will take on board and learn from.

"I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside."

When he entered the villa, the chef and semi-pro rugby player said it was his job to bring the mood up on the island.

"I feel like if you're down and around me, you'll end up being a bit more upbeat," the 20-year-old said at the start of this year's series.

He described himself as "cheeky, confident and pretty flamboyant" when he first introduced himself to viewers in May of this year.

Following the deaths of two former Love Island contestants, the 2019 series has come under scrutiny for the aftercare it provides to people when they leave the show.

The producers have brought in new guidelines for this latest series. And 2018 contestant Dr Alex George - who's now helping with aftercare behind the scenes - has praised the support he received after his time in the villa.

