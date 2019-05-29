Image copyright Getty Images

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has checked into a "wellness retreat" in the US, reportedly for stress.

The actor - who's known for playing Jon Snow - began getting treatment several weeks ago, according to Page Six.

His publicist told Radio 1 Newsbeat that Kit was working on "some personal issues."

In a recent interview Kit spoke of "a huge heave of emotion" after filming the final scenes of Game of Thrones, which he worked on for eight seasons.

Kit told Variety he broke down while reading the script with other cast members.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kit Harington and his wife Rose Leslie met while working together on Game of Thrones

"You have these in-jokes, and these relationships that thrive for eight years," he explained.

"That's a long time for those jokes to be going, and they never felt old or tired. In the last season, I was like, these are getting tired now.

"And I think they got tired because we could see the end coming.

"That's a way of emotionally detaching from something: relationships very slightly starting to strain, just on the edges, just frayed."

The final series of the show - based on the books A Song of Ice and Fire by George R R Martin - received mixed reviews with more than a million people signing a petition for it to be remade.

Earlier this month Kit's co-star Maisie Williams discussed how growing up in the public eye, she felt pressure to pretend "that everything is fine".

Isaac Hempstead Wright, who played Bran Stark, told Newsbeat that from the first day of filming on Game of Thrones they knew the work was "relentless".

Isaac, who worked on the show from the ages of 11 - 20, was giving his inside story before the final season was shown on TV.

