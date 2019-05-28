Image copyright Family photo

The family of a 23-year-old who died after attending Radio 1's Big Weekend say they are "completely heartbroken".

Isaac Powner's sister posted on Facebook that her brother killed himself "after a great day out" and all the family are "devastated".

Gemma Braithwaite wrote that "sometimes when he had a beer he mentioned being unhappy" but they didn't know the thoughts were "real or serious".

It's thought Isaac became separated from family two hours before he died.

Gemma posted: "Mental health is a massive issue in our country and it needs addressing. We need to break the taboo of 'men are strong' and 'don't cry' to help save their lives, please stop telling young males to 'man up'.

"It really is OK not to be OK. Be kind, always, some people are fighting a battle even the closest to them don't see."

Image copyright Facebook

Parts of the A174 - close to Stewart Park in Middlesbrough where Big Weekend was held - were closed around the time the festival was finishing on Saturday.

North East Ambulance Service confirmed it responded to a road traffic collision on the A174 on Saturday night, after receiving a call just before 9:30pm, and two people were taken to A&E.

Newsbeat has contacted Cleveland Police but they have declined to comment.

If you have been affected by any of the issues mentioned in this article, you can find help at the BBC Advice pages.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.