Radio 1 Big Weekend: Little Mix, Miley Cyrus and Stormzy perform
Little Mix, Miley Cyrus, Mumford and Sons, Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi are just some of the stars who put on a show for the crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend.
The artists used fireworks and booming speakers to bring the party to Stewart Park in Middlesbrough on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Lewis, who performed on Saturday, told Radio 1 Newsbeat: "I think it might be the best gig I've ever played in my life.
"It's the first time I've played a lot of these songs in a festival set-up. It's incredible to see people come out.
"Hearing people singing back your songs is so weird... I don't think I'll ever get used to it."
Here are some of the best pics from the weekend so far:
