Miley plays a pop star in Black Mirror

Miley Cyrus says her upcoming episode of Black Mirror is "outrageously out there and dark… just like the music industry".

The Wrecking Ball singer stars in the fifth series of the show - playing a purple-haired pop star called Ashley O.

On the surface, Ashley has the perfect life for her adoring fans but - being Black Mirror - her character has hidden struggles.

Speaking at Radio 1's Big Weekend she says the plot has similarities to her own life but it isn't "her story".

Miley headlined Radio 1's Big Weekend on Saturday

"This is the story of females in the music industry," she tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

"I understand everyone's gone through this but I do think for females in the industry… it's hard to be taken seriously.

"People assume that if you're not wearing a body suit and singing pop music, why would anyone want to see you."

The episode is called Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too and will be shown on Netflix in June.

It also features a robo-doll of Ashley O, which mimics the singer's personality and becomes a make-believe friend to her fans.

"We love anything about the darkness of technology. I love that."

Miley says her Black Mirror episode tells the story of females in the music industry

She was already a huge fan of the show and says that creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones did a "really deep" dive into her own experiences.

There are obviously some similarities between herself and the character of Ashley O such as where they live (Malibu) and both of them working closely with their families.

However, she says that - unlike Ashley's life - her family were never wicked.

"My family is what's kept me the way that I am and kept me still loving music."

Miley appeared with her dad Billy Ray and mum Tish at the 2019 Grammy Awards

While talking about her family, we joke that her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, is currently getting more airplay on radio than she is.

He features on Lil Nas X's Old Town Road, which had 143 million streams in its first week of release.

"I'm so super proud of him. Super, super proud."

But she says Lil Nas X's success is even sweeter after the rapper was deemed not country enough for the US country charts.

"I like to see an underdog win - and so does my dad - so it's more of a victory for Lil Nas."

Miley says Radio 1 Big Weekend was "one of her first festival appearances"

Miley's headline set at Radio 1's Big Weekend including hits such as Malibu, Party In The USA and Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.

She admits it's one of her first-ever outdoor festivals - and actively encourages the rain.

"I like the unexpected. I like when things happen and they're not in our control.

"I think when you're inside a building and you're on a stage, the same stage every night, you get very choreographed and very rehearsed and you lose the freedom of performing with the unexpected.

"There's nothing more unexpected than nature so whatever it wants to do you just surrender to it."

Next up for Miley is a slot at Glastonbury, which she says is a "bucket list" moment.

"I've put everything in order to make sure it is the best experience I could have because it's one event that is a real goal for me.

"Nothing will get in my way to make sure it's the best time it could possibly be not just for me, but for the audience too."

