Friends of a rugby league player who fell three storeys from a car park say they've had "some good news" on his condition.

Niall Costello has told Radio 1 Newsbeat that Jansin Turgut has avoided brain damage, despite breaking multiple bones.

The 23-year-old fell from an airport car park in Ibiza and is now in an induced coma on a life support machine.

Niall says Jansin's parents are "worried sick".

He's been describing the extent of Jansin's injuries, saying he's broken bones in his hips, legs, knees, arms, hands - as well as "every bone in his face" in the fall.

His mum Carole Butler flew out to Ibiza on Tuesday, the day after the fall, but his dad hasn't been able to travel as he's having kidney dialysis treatment in the UK.

Niall calls Jansin, who's previously played for Salford Reds and Hull FC, a "big friendly giant".

After a ten-hour operation at the start of the week, Jansin's expected to have several more.

"The medical team couldn't have done a better job," Niall says. "They've basically saved his life."

"The CT scan came back yesterday and there's no brain damage.

"He's still unable to breathe on his own.

"His heart, liver, kidneys are all functioning now on their own."

Jansin had gone to Ibiza on holiday with a friend after being released by his club, Salford Reds, earlier this month.

"He's got a lot going for him, he's a big lad for his age - a very talented rugby player.

"He's very kind, he always puts others before him...so now it's time that we're there for him and his family."

Niall says Jansin's partner Steph has been keeping their group of friends updated on Jansin's progress - and that everyone's been touched by the support.

"We've had social media influencers, athletes, big name DJs all sharing Jansin's story and getting the word out there.

A crowdfunding campaign's been started to raise money for his treatment.

"Without the power of social media, we wouldn't have been able to raise as much money as we have so far - but there's still a long way to go."

While there's no set amount they're hoping to raise, Niall says every bit counts - and they just don't know how much his treatments will end up costing.

More than £8,000 was raised in the first 24 hours.

"Jansin still is in a very vulnerable condition despite certain good news that we've had, so anything donated is really appreciated."

England Rugby League have shown their support on social media, along with both of Jansin's previous clubs.

Hull FC and Salford Reds are both planning chants of "There's only one Jansin Turgut" in the 23rd minute of their games this weekend.

"If there's one thing I could say to Jansin, it's: 'Hurry up and come home big lad. Make that speedy recovery, we're all missing you'."

