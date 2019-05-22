Image copyright Getty Images

A man accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle has been indicted by a grand jury, according to prosecutors in the United States.

New details have been made public about the charges against 29-year-old Eric Holder Jr.

He's accused of murder and two counts of attempted murder, after two other men were injured when the rapper was shot dead in March.

Mr Holder Jr pleaded not guilty last month.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eric Holder is accused of killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle

Eric Holder Jr is also accused of assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon - someone who's already been convicted of a serious crime.

He's denied all the charges against him and is due to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on June 18.

Nipsey Hussle was shot dead outside his own clothing business in South Los Angeles on March 31.

He died because of gunshot wounds to the head and torso, with the Los Angeles County coroner ruling the death a homicide.

Two days later, Eric Holder Jr was arrested in Bellflower, which is around 20 miles south east of where the rapper was killed.

Bail has been set at $6.53 million, roughly £5.1 million, and if found guilty he could be sentenced to life in prison.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nipsey performed at the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party in LA the month before he died

Following Nipsey's death, tributes were paid from across the music industry.

Beyonce, Rihanna, Drake, Chance The Rapper, John Legend and Big Sean all paid tribute to him.

He was nominated for best rap album at the Grammys earlier this year for his record Victory Lap.

Earlier this month, the lawyer representing Eric Holder Jr announced he was quitting the case.

Chris Darden said it was because "threats" had been made to members of his family including his children.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.