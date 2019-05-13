Image copyright Getty Images

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan has responded to a comment criticising the way she looked at the Bafta TV Awards.

In a Daily Mirror report about the worst dressed, the 32-year-old's pink dress was described as "not the most flattering".

The article was initially picked up by a Twitter user who condemned the newspaper for "contributing to the persistent degradation of women".

Nicola responded with: "I look smokin', sorry 'bout that."

Lots of people have defended and supported the star who plays Clare in the Derry Girls.

Coronation Street's Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Jenny Bradley, accused the report's writer of "earning a living from commenting on what women look like".

Sally Ann Matthews plays Jenny in the ITV soap

BBC Sport presenter Gabby Logan said the Mirror "got it wrong on so many levels" while Nicola's Derry Girls co-star Bronagh Waugh, who plays Erin, said her colleague is a "queen" and "looks class."

She also told the newspaper to "get in the bin".

The article also said Nicola's co-star Louisa Harland (far right) was "a picture of Victorian austerity which brought a sombre mood"

The worst-dressed article also included I'm A Celebrity Extra Camp host Scarlett Moffatt.

"Usually Scarlett pulls out all the stops to look stylish but her dotty design that left one shoulder bare, was not one of her better efforts," it said.

Previously Scarlett has spoken out about "constantly being attacked" over her appearance.

Image copyright Getty Images

In the past awards ceremonies often provided newspapers with the chance to shame women about the way they look, but Natasha Bird, an editor at fashion magazine Elle, says that trend is becoming less common.

"I think the worst dressed lists concept had gone on for too long," Natasha tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

"I think most of us have recognised that speaking negatively about the way a woman wants to dress herself just doesn't do anything positive for women in society, or in general."

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker's dress was also insulted in the article

Natasha thinks a large part of the reason is because there are more women involved higher up in the industry.

"I think the media as with many other industries in the world has been very male heavy, where not enough people were calling to attention that these practices just aren't cool.

"Hopefully as more and more women's voices get amplified, there are more of us saying there are better ways of talking about women and our bodies. Hopefully many female-led publications are leading by example."

Newsbeat has contacted the Daily Mirror about its coverage, but didn't receive a response.

A spokesperson for Nicola Coughlan said she didn't want to make any further comment.

