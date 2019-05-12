Image copyright Getty Images

YouTube star James Charles has lost more than a million subscribers over the past week.

According to the website Social Blade James Charles now has 14.6m subscribers - previously the figure was 16m.

The decrease in the 19 year-old's social media numbers - comes at a time when he's involved in a row with fellow beauty vlogger Tati Westbrook.

James Charles has released a video in which he apologised for "everything that I put you through."

Image copyright Social Blade Image caption The website Social Blade estimates that James Charles has lost more than a million subscribers

James Charles has grown his enormous social media following through his make-up tutorials and beauty product reviews.

It's been estimated he's worth $12m (£9m).

The New York born star's popularity has seen him collaborate with celebrities including Katie Perry, Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato.

In 2016 he made history when at 17 he became the first ever male to appear on the front page of CoverGirl magazine.

Several articles also claim that some of the celebrities that collaborated with James Charles are among the subscribers who have unfollowed him.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption James Charles poses alongside Kim Kardashian during a beauty event in Los Angeles

Recently James Charles has been involved in a public row with fellow vlogger Tati Westbrook.

She released a 43 minute video in which she accused him of being disloyal.

"You are using your fame, power and money to play with people's emotions," Tati Westbrook said.

As well as working together - Tati Westbrook and James Charles - have been friends for several years.

Their relationship seemed to have broken down over claims he went behind her back to promote a rival product to one she'd created.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Beauty vlogger Tati Westbrook (centre) has more than seven million YouTube subscribers

Responding to Tati's claims James Charles released an eight minute apology video as well as several posts on Instagram addressing the situation.

He said: "What sucks the most is that I know there's nothing I can say or do to ever earn that friendship or trust back but I don't blame them for it.

"A lot of the time when I've had to address things in the past, I've acted out of impulse and I've gone off and tried to pull receipts or facts or screenshots and play the victim.

"I'm not doing that today, I'm not. That is all I have to say, I'm sorry."

