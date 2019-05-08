Image copyright Getty Images

Judd Trump was only eight years old when a punter placed a bet that one day he would become world snooker champion.

This week Neil Morrice finally cashed in, after Trump's 18-9 victory over John Higgins.

All the way back in 1998, Neil wagered £10 after spotting Trump's talent at a snooker club near Bristol. Coral gave him odds of 1,000-1.

Over 20 years later, he's now landed a £10,000 windfall.

And just in time - the wager specifically stated Trump had to win the title before he turns thirty next year (2020).

It's obviously not a common story seeing a bet like this pay off, but it's not quite as unusual as you might think.

Here are some of the craziest long-term bets that - eventually - came up trumps.

The tennis bet that was left to charity in a will

In 2012, a bet that had been placed on Wimbledon champion Roger Federer almost a decade before landed Oxfam £100,000.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Roger Federer in 2012 winning his seventh Wimbledon title

In 2003 Nick Newlife, from Oxfordshire, made a wager of £1,520, at odds of 66/1, that Federer would win seven Wimbledon titles by 2019.

Mr Newlife died in 2009, three years before the Swiss tennis star achieved the goal, but he had left the betting slip to Oxfam in his will.

When Federer defeated Andy Murray in the Wimbledon final in 2012, the charity collected a payout from William Hill of £101,840.

The Lewis Hamilton fan who bet on him aged 13

When Lewis Hamilton became Formula One world champion in 2008, he didn't just win himself the title.

Richard Hopkins won £165,000 from a trio of bets he placed after spotting Hamilton's go-karting skills 10 years earlier.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lewis Hamilton being crowned Formula One champion in 2008

When the budding driver was 13 years old, Hopkins placed a £200 bet with odds of 200/1 that Hamilton would win his first Formula One race by the time he was 23.

He won his first race in 2007, aged 22, landing Hopkins £40,000.

Hopkins also bet £100 at odds of 500/1 that Hamilton would become world champion by 25, landing him another £50,000 when he did just that a year later.

In fact, Hopkins was so sure about a teenage Hamilton, he also bet he'd achieve both goals. That third bet won him another £75,000 after putting £50 down at odds of 1,500/1.

Rory McIlroy's confident dad

Many bets are placed by family members confident their offspring will go on to be the next sporting legend.

That confidence doesn't always work out, but it was true of golfer Rory McIlroy's dad.

He staked £200 at odds of 500-1 in 2004 that his son, then aged 15, would win the Claret Jug within the next 10 years.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Golfer Rory McIlroy celebrating with his parents after winning the Open Championship in 2014

In 2014, Gerry McIlory made £100,000 after his son won the Open Championship.

Two of his friends who had placed similar bets also won £80,000 each.

Family win 12 years after betting on teen footballer

Another example of a family landing a payout years later is the case of former England goalie Chris Kirkland.

His father won almost £10,000 in 2006 after placing a bet 12 years before when Chris was just a teenager.

He'd staked £98.10 with William Hill at 100/1 that his son would win an England cap before turning 30.

He received a cheque for £9,908.10.

The dream goal

In 2005 football fan Adrian Hayward dreamt that Liverpool's Xabi Alonso scored a goal from his own half.

After the dream he decided to place a £200 bet, at odds of 125-1, that Alonso would score from behind the halfway line at some point that season.

In January 2006 that dream actually came true, leading to Hayward taking home £25,000.

Bookmaker Paddy Power said at the time: "When he placed the bet we thought it was the easiest £200 we had ever made.

"But fair play to him. It's great when these unusual bets pay out and it shows that dreams do come true."

