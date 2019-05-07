Image copyright Getty Images

It's the biggest event in the fashion calendar for the famous to show off their flamboyant and elaborate sides.

And last night's Met Gala was no different, particularly thanks to the 2019 theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion.

Some celebrities totally nailed it - Lady Gaga had four outfit changes and Katy Perry was dressed as a chandelier.

But others failed to get the memo - particularly Frank Ocean, who was ripped online for looking more like a security guard in a plain black outfit.

After photos started dropping of him walking the pink carpet, fans started tweeting jokes about his efforts, or lack thereof.

Was he trying to be ironic? Quite possibly.

But he certainly wasn't the only one to ignore the theme on the night.

Kanye West similarly wore a simple all black outfit, leading to fans flooding social media with similar jokes about looking like Met Gala security.

And there was a long list of other male stars who didn't take part in the fancy dress element, going for dull black suits instead.

Image copyright Getty Images

These included, among others, Trevor Noah, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jamie Foxx, Chris Rock, Michael B. Jordan, Liam Hemsworth, Rami Malek, Jimmy Fallon and Alexander Skarsgård.

Others went for plain black outfits with such a low-key nod to the camp theme that you could barely notice it - namely Shawn Mendes, Richard Madden and Justin Theroux.

The Met Gala has been known for being a joyfully over-the-top affair ever since it was launched as a fundraiser in 1948.

This year's theme was chosen to coincide with an upcoming exhibition at the Met, inspired by US writer and political activist Susan Sontag's 1964 essay, Notes on Camp.

The outfits this year were therefore, like the exhibition, supposed to be based on "irony, humour, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality and exaggeration".

Image copyright Getty Images

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City, it's usually Rihanna who takes home the title of queen of the night.

Last year she drew attention for dressing like the Pope, and her 2015 yellow look included one of the longest trains ever seen at the event.

But this year she failed to show. It's unknown why she didn't attend to continue her unofficial reign.

Other stars vying to take this year's crown in her absence included Zendaya, who dressed as Cinderella complete with smoke and a literal light up skirt.

Image copyright Getty Images

Cardi B also gave Rihanna a run for her money with a huge train that allegedly included 30,000 feathers.

And although the male contingent was an overall wash of plain black, there were some who did throw themselves into the theme.

Jared Leto showed up carrying a replica of his own decapitated head, while Billy Porter was carried through the carpet by six topless men all wearing gold.

And Ezra Miller turned up carrying a mask, only to reveal freaky make-up with three eyes painted on his face underneath.

Harry Styles also got a thumbs up for effort in his ruffled shirt and earrings, while Idris Elba, James Corden and Benedict Cumberbatch at least tried to give a nod to the theme.

Next year's inventive theme is yet to be announced.

