Image copyright EPA

Michael Jackson's name has been taken out of Quincy Jones' London show.

The music producer's concert was first announced as a night in June celebrating three of Michael Jackson's most iconic albums.

The flyer said Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad were going to be performed with a live symphony orchestra.

That's now changed to Quincy Jones: Presents Soundtrack of the 80s. Defining Albums and Iconic Songs.

Songs by Michael Jackson will still be performed on the night.

The show has been described as a world exclusive.

Music fans were told there would be back-to-back performances of three of Michael Jackson's albums.

Quincy Jones produced Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad and the show in London was supposed to be a celebration of his work.

The original flyer said there would also be a feature film of the producer talking about the making of the records.

The new flyer now appears to focus on iconic songs and defining albums from the 80s.

The names of Michael Jackson's albums have been removed and there are no references to the singer in the descriptions.

Songs by Michael Jackson listed include Thriller, Man in the Mirror and Off the Wall.

Tickets went on sale for it in February.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Quincy Jones produced three Michael Jackson albums

In March, two men claimed Michael Jackson had abused them in a Channel 4 documentary called Leaving Neverland.

In the programme, James Safechuck and Wade Robson claim they were abused by the singer when they were children.

Michael Jackson's family deny the allegations against the singer, who died in 2009.

But the claims have cast a huge cloud over his name and his legacy has been called into question.

Some fans are asking for a refund accusing the organisers of false advertising.

Skip Twitter post by @villalobosdan @seetickets Hello. Due to false advertising, I want a refund to tickets for the Quincy Jones concert June 23 @ O2 Arena. Bought in Feb. Ticketmaster are already refunding. I understand you don't have an email for this. Is the best way to do this over the phone? Please DM. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/9QZux2lER5 — Dan Villalobos (@villalobosdan) May 6, 2019 Report

Other fans say the new concert is not what they paid and they wanted to see performances of Michael Jackson's albums not 80's hits.

Skip Twitter post by @MarcosCabota Hi @senbla, I bought tickets for “Q presents Off The Wall, Thriller, Bad, the iconic albums performed back to back”. Now the show has altered to a potpourri of 80s songs. Not what I payed for. Let me know the procedure for the refund. Thanks for your help.

Cc: @TicketmasterUK pic.twitter.com/09lf39KJIV — Marcos Cabotá (@MarcosCabota) May 4, 2019 Report

Radio 1 Newsbeat has contacted Quincy Jones and AXS for a comment and is waiting for a reply.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.