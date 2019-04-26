Image copyright HBO

The National Wax Museum Plus in Dublin had been teasing their new Game of Thrones waxwork since 16 April.

And on Wednesday this week, they proudly revealed their latest attraction, a model of Daenerys Targaryen, on Instagram.

But their followers had a lot of questions once they saw the sculpture.

"Who dat?" was one of them. "Legolas?" was another - thinking it looked more like a Lord of the Rings character.

Either way, people weren't seeing a lot of Daenerys in the waxwork.

Earlier this week, the museum teased followers and visitors by telling them their new addition would be either Daenerys, Jon Snow, Cersei or Joffrey Lannister.

But if it wasn't for the blonde wig it seems people would have been none the wiser as to who the figure was.

"None of the above, by the looks of it!" commented one follower on the teaser picture, after the big reveal.

"All four mashed together apparently," another wrote.

Here's a look at the waxwork from another angle.

The museum revealed their Daenerys waxwork two episodes into the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.

Other, less divisive, exhibits at the museum include Star Wars, Harry Potter and Albert Einstein - along with figures of Dublin icons and historical figures.

Newsbeat has contacted The National Wax Museum Plus in Dublin for more information.

