Image copyright DISNEY

THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS NO SPOILERS FOR AVENGERS: ENDGAME.

Iron Man is typing...

Whether it's family, work or friends - we're all part of at least one WhatsApp group chat - and it turns out superheroes are no different.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) have been revealing the secrets of the Avengers group chat ahead of the release of the latest and final film in the franchise.

The actors were speaking to 1Xtra's DJ Ace at a special press event.

So here's what we discovered...

Iron Man is the group chat admin (obvs)

Image copyright DISNEY Image caption Robert Downey Jr., Iron Man, starred in the first film of the Avengers franchise

Robert Downey Jr. is "pretty active" in the group, Chris Hemsworth revealed.

"So is Chris Evans (Captain America) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk)," he added.

Avengers Endgame will be the 22nd film released via the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first movie, Iron Man, starring Robert Downey Jr. was released way back in 2008.

The Marvel characters were created by Stan Lee who died in November 2018 aged 95.

Thor ghosts everyone

Image copyright DISNEY/GETTY

Thor is well-known for being the only person who can lift his powerful hammer (or axe in the later films.)

But ironically, it seems he does have trouble picking up his phone.

"The problem is I have an Australian and an American number and the group chat is taking place on the American number," Chris Hemsworth explains.

"So when I fly into America I'm like, 'Cool, 40 days of messages to catch up with.'"

Hawkeye sends the most #NSFW messages

Image copyright DISNEY

Every group chat has one - just a few messages in you know not to play their videos with the volume on max or save the image to your camera roll.

In the case of the Avengers, that honour falls to Jeremy Renner, AKA Hawkeye.

"The guy's a sicko," joked Chris Hemsworth.

"I sometimes don't want to be in the group chat because of some of the incriminating kind of things in there."

"We need to all get together and be like one, two, three, delete," added Scarlett Johansson.

War Machine has left the group...again!

Image copyright DISNEY/GETTY

It turns out War Machine (Don Cheadle) regularly leaves the group, only to beg to be added back when it suits him.

"I think Don has removed himself like pretty unsuccessfully many times," revealed Scarlett Johansson.

Avengers Endgame is on general release on 26 April and it's widely expected to break box office records.

Critics have described it as "glorious", "irresistible", "intensely satisfying" and "masterful"- although make sure your own phone is on silent and get ready for a long haul - the film is more than three hours long.

