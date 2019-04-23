Image copyright Getty Images

Men feel "just as much pressure as women" to have cosmetic procedures in order to look good.

That's according to Save Face - the national register for professionals who carry out things like fillers and Botox.

It comes as a new BBC survey suggests nearly 50% of men between 18-30 "might consider" some procedure in the future.

Among the 1,024 men questioned, the most common treatment carried out was abdominal implants.

The survey, commissioned by Newsbeat and the Victoria Derbyshire programme, is published as the government gets ready to launch a campaign to tackle botched cosmetic procedures.

Save Face says they get more men visiting their site than women now and the number of complaints from them has risen dramatically.

"There is a definite trend of men seeking these procedures and in turn men who are suffering complications when procedures go wrong," says Ashton Collins from the group.

She says images on social media and programmes like Love Island and Geordie Shore are partly responsible for men wanting to change their bodies.

And it seems the perfect torso is what a lot of men under 30 are aiming for.

As part of this BBC survey of around 2,000 men and women, respondents were asked what part of them they would most like to change - the most popular choices among men were their stomach and chest, with 34% selecting them.

Diren Kartel is an online personal trainer he says he is not surprised by the results.

"Even me, when I first started training, I wanted abs. When I was younger, I wanted abs. Every guy wants abs."

But he says having abdominal definition doesn't always mean you are healthy and he would recommend exercise and a balanced diet to get the body you want.

"Even thinking about doing surgery to get abs is shocking. That is not going to fix the problem. If anything they are creating more of a problem doing that.

"I would advise you don't do it. If you train well, if you eat well, and change your lifestyle instead of trying to fix something as a quick fix it is going to be so much more beneficial for you."

Diren isn't afraid to call out celebrities and online influencers who aren't truthful about how they get their bodies Instagram ready.

"All these celebrities having the perfect physique, if as a kid you don't have this, it might seem that this is a problem.

"If the celebrity is purposely promoting the fact that having abs is being healthy then that is wrong as it isn't the case."

Ashton Collins from Save Face is concerned that some men may be more likely to fall victim to botched procedures because they are embarrassed to talk about wanting to have something done.

"For men, there is still a barrier to talk about it openly with friends as women would which can leave them falling foul to bad practice and falling in to the wrong hands," she says.

"There are a lot of men that are going on social media and finding the cheapest price they come across which inevitably leads to complications."

