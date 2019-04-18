Image copyright dawbell Image caption Lewis has spent seven weeks at the top of the UK chart with Someone You Loved

Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has launched a scheme to help fans with anxiety.

Each ticket for his upcoming arena tour includes a 50p charge to fund a team at each venue to help with stress-related issues.

"I always get messages from people who want to come to shows but they're struggling with anxiety or afraid of having a panic attack," says Lewis.

"I just hate to feel that anyone's anxiety is making them miss out."

The 22-year-old, who's spent seven weeks at the top of the UK chart with Someone You Loved, says the LIVELIVE initiative has been inspired by his own personal experiences of anxiety.

"This is my attempt at helping make these shows enjoyable for as many of those people who have been supporting this journey for me."

Fans will also have access to an email address ahead of shows to discuss concerns and pre-arrange access to specially designated "escape spaces" before, during or after gigs.

On the ground assistance can arrange to meet fans at the door and escort them to their seats.

The scheme will be rolled out for Lewis' 2020 arena tour, which will see him performing his biggest headline shows to date including gigs at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow and London's Wembley Arena before the release of his debut album.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.