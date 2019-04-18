Image copyright Getty Images

Radio 1's Big Weekend has announced an extra night in Middlesbrough with performances from Mark Ronson and MK.

They join Miley Cyrus, Stormzy, The 1975 and Little Mix who are already part of the line-up.

We already knew about the stars playing on 25 and 26 May in Stewart Park, but the dance acts will now kick off the festival on Friday 24 May.

Mark Ronson said: "Psyched to start my summer playing some bangers with Annie Mac and the crew."

This will be Big Weekend's 16th year.

The main focus of the extra night will be collaborations between dance artists.

Wilkinson, Sub Focus and Dimension are appearing on stage together in what Radio 1 calls "a super group for one night only".

Wilkinson says he's looking forward to performing with artists he's made music with before.

"It's all about collaboration. Myself and Dimension did 'Rush'. Then I did 'Take It Up' with Sub Focus. Then Sub and Dimension did 'Desire'."

Gates open at 4pm and the event finishes at 11pm.

Purple Disco Machine says: "I can't wait to play Big Weekend. I'm so honoured that I've been asked! Radio 1's Ibiza Weekend was so much fun and I just know that playing to a UK audience, the home of BBC Radio 1, is going to be next level."

More information on how to get tickets will be released in the coming weeks.

