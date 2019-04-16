Image copyright Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has responded to critics who have claimed she is only able to study law because of her wealth and celebrity status.

Kim revealed she's studying to become a lawyer last week, and will be taking her bar exam in 2022.

The reality star says her move into law is nothing to do with privilege or money.

She says she's putting in the hours and says "there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams".

Kim shared a photo on Instagram of her working alongside her two lawyer mentors - Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney.

"I've seen some comments from people who are saying it's my privilege or my money that got me here, but that's not the case," she wrote.

"One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane.' I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am."

In the post she detailed more about what signing up to the four-year apprenticeship entails.

"For the next four years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Alice Marie Johnson was released from jail after intervention from Kim

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also addressed the confusion over her being able to study to be a lawyer if she didn't complete college.

She confirmed that "it's true" that she didn't finish college and explained: "You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in 'reading the law', which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers."

Kim also says she's giving up time with her family to study: "My weekends are spent away from my kids... I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying.

"There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can't do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me."

In her Vogue interview, Kim revealed she decided to sign up to the apprenticeship after helping to release Alice Marie Johnson from jail last year.

She had met President Donald Trump to campaign for the release of 63-year-old grandmother Alice Johnson from a 1996 life sentence for cocaine trafficking.

Following their meeting Mr Trump intervened and Ms Johnson was released immediately due to time already served.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.