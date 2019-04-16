Image copyright Getty Images

Bebe Rexha has revealed she has bipolar disorder, saying it leaves her feeling unwell and unable to work.

The US singer spoke about the illness on Twitter, saying she no longer feels "ashamed" of her condition.

"I didn't understand why I felt so sick," she wrote.

"I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn't let me sleep, wouldn't let me stop working or creating music.

"Now I know why."

She also said that she was working on new music and "not holding anything back" after revealing her illness.

A day before Bebe spoke about her disorder, she posted a video on Instagram saying how she was trying not to get "super competitive" about chart positions and tracking her success online.

What is bipolar disorder?

People with bipolar disorder go through extreme mood swings - they can either experience episodes of depression or mania, the NHS says.

When they are depressed, they will be feeling low and lethargic, when they experience mania, they feel high and overactive.

Sufferers often won't experience a "normal" mood very often, as extreme episodes can last for several weeks.

Mania can be as damaging as depressive episodes.

People with bipolar often feel like they don't want to sleep or eat, become annoyed easily and even spend money on things they can't afford or would normally want during a manic period.

Sufferers may also experience psychosis - where they see or hear things that aren't there or believe things that aren't true - during manic episodes.

