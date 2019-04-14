Image copyright Getty Images

It's been a mysterious project but - finally - the secret's out and fans have had the chance to watch Guava Island.

Donald Glover and Rihanna's short film was made during a hush-hush shoot in Cuba and premiered at Coachella.

For those who weren't at the Californian music festival, it was then released on Amazon Prime.

The movie stars Donald Glover as Deni Maroon - a musician who wants to put on a festival for the people of Guava.

Rihanna plays his long-term girlfriend, Kofi.

It also stars Letitia Wright, best-known for her role as Shuri in Black Panther, and another Brit - Nonso Anozie - playing the baddie, Red Cargo.

The film begins with a colourful animation and the pair's creative genius has stunned many fans.

One of the only negatives is viewers were left wanting more as the film is just under an hour long.

There's plenty of Childish Gambino tracks in the film including This Is America and Summertime Magic which kept fans happy.

But some were left disappointed that - despite the rumours - Rihanna didn't sing.

Others were stunned at the parallels between Guava Island's storyline and the recent real-life death of rapper, Nipsey Hussle.

The 33-year-old, who was killed last month in LA, was known for his community work.

Skip Twitter post by @gabbymoss79 I can’t help but see the similarities with #GuavaIsland and Nipsey Hussle’s death and how much they meant to the community. The timing of the film is really ironic in that.. — gabrielle (@gabbymoss79) April 13, 2019 Report

The film came off the back of Glover's headline set at Coachella with some saying it was the perfect encore.

Back at the festival, Tame Impala brought the curtain down on day two.

Kevin Parker was joined on stage by members of Pond for live performances of Let It Happen, Apocalypse Dreams and Borderline.

Billie Eilish - the 17-year-old who became the first artist born in the 2000s to achieve a number one album in the US - arrived about 30 minutes late for her set.

She soon made it up to fans with live versions of songs from her record-breaking album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

She echoed Childish Gambino by asking fans to put their phones away.

"We're always looking forward to the next thing. We're not thinking about what's happening right now and this is happening right now," she said.

"This is the only chance we get to be in the moment, so why don't we be?"

More than 100,000 music lovers have descended on the city of Indio, California for weekend one of Coachella, with Ariana Grande headlining on Sunday.

