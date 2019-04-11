Image copyright Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has revealed she has begun a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in the US, with hopes of becoming a lawyer in 2022.

The reality TV star says she made the decision to pursue a legal career in 2018.

Last year, she met with President Donald Trump and successfully campaigned to have 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson released from jail.

She says her experiences at The White House inspired her decision.

"The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency," she tells Vogue magazine in a new interview.

Clemency is when someone is pardoned from a crime they are accused of having committed and it is declared that they are not guilty.

In America, the President can grant clemency to anyone convicted under federal law.

"I'm sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh - I need to know more," Kim says.

"I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair. But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alice Marie Johnson was released from jail after intervention from Kim

Kim says choosing to pick up a new career was something she had to think "long and hard" about but that she knew she always wanted to "do more".

"It's never one person who gets things done; it's always a collective of people, and I've always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society," she says.

"I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."

As part of her apprenticeship, Kim will need to do 18 hours of supervised study each week and will shadow two mentor lawyers - Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney.

Kim's work with grandmother Alice Marie Johnson secured her release from a 1996 life sentence for cocaine trafficking, when Donald Trump intervened.

He commuted her crime, this means her conviction still stands, but Alice had her sentence swapped for a lighter one.

She was immediately released because of time she'd already served.

In 2017, Kim was among a number of celebrities who spoke in support of Cyntoia Brown.

She was jailed for life in 2006 at the age of 16 for shooting dead a man she said solicited her for sex. Prosecutors said it was robbery.

Other stars including Rihanna, comedian Amy Schumer and NBA star LeBron James also supported her case.

Cyntoia was released earlier this year.

