Drake is going to co-host the Rap Show on Radio 1 and 1Xtra this weekend.

Tiffany Calver, who took over the show from Charlie Sloth in January, is currently opening for the Canadian megastar on his European Assassination Vacation tour.

His run of seven gigs at the O2 in London comes to an end on Thursday.

Drake will co-host The 1Xtra Rap Show with Tiffany Calver on Saturday 13 April from 9pm. You can listen on Radio 1 and 1Xtra.

This story is being updated. More to follow.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitterand YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.