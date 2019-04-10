Image copyright Paramount/Getty Images

A prequel to the iconic film Grease is being scripted, rumoured to be called Summer Loving.

It's expected to explain how main characters Sandy and Danny met, expanding on the story told in the famous song Summer Nights from the 1978 film.

Radio 1 Newsbeat has confirmed scripts are being written by John August.

He has also written for the upcoming Aladdin remake which is released next month.

Image copyright Paramount Pictures/Fotos International Image caption Olivia Newton-John played Sandy and John Travolta played Danny in the original film

The soundtrack to Grease - originally a 1971 musical - remains one of the biggest-selling albums of all time. Greased Lightening has become a wedding staple and school productions of the show remain popular.

The film when it came seven years later made a global star of Olivia Newton-John and confirmed John Travolta as one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors.

The film's sequel Grease 2 was released four years after the original film - but didn't achieve the same level of success.

