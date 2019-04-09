Taylor Swift has donated $113,000 (£86,000) to an LGBT advocacy group in Tennessee, USA.
In a letter, shared on the group's Facebook, she writes that she felt "inspired" by its work fighting for LGBT rights.
"I am so grateful that they're giving all people a place to worship," she continues.
The Tennessee Equality Project lobbies local governments in the state for the equal rights of LGBT people.
Tennessee, known for being the home of country music, has been described by some activists as the "State of hate" after a series of bills were introduced.
One would ban gay marriage, while another would change the rules around indecent exposure to include single-sex public places like toilets and gym showers.
The proposal states that a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, gender confusion, or similar is not a defence of indecent exposure.
Some campaigners argue that would mean transgender people will be restricted in what facilities they can use.
It's not the first time Taylor has intervened with equality matters in Tennessee, where she's spent a large part of her career.
In October she posted on Instagram that she was supporting the Democratic candidate in America's midterm elections.
Skip Instagram post by taylorswift
View this post on Instagram
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on
End of Instagram post by taylorswift
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.