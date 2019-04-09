Image copyright AFP/ Getty Images

Taylor Swift has donated $113,000 (£86,000) to an LGBT advocacy group in Tennessee, USA.

In a letter, shared on the group's Facebook, she writes that she felt "inspired" by its work fighting for LGBT rights.

"I am so grateful that they're giving all people a place to worship," she continues.

The Tennessee Equality Project lobbies local governments in the state for the equal rights of LGBT people.

Tennessee, known for being the home of country music, has been described by some activists as the "State of hate" after a series of bills were introduced.

One would ban gay marriage, while another would change the rules around indecent exposure to include single-sex public places like toilets and gym showers.

The proposal states that a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, gender confusion, or similar is not a defence of indecent exposure.

Some campaigners argue that would mean transgender people will be restricted in what facilities they can use.

It's not the first time Taylor has intervened with equality matters in Tennessee, where she's spent a large part of her career.

In October she posted on Instagram that she was supporting the Democratic candidate in America's midterm elections.

