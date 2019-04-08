Image copyright Getty Images

Becky Lynch won the headline Winner Takes All match at WrestleMania 35 at what was the first ever all-female main event in WWE's history.

It means she's now both the Raw and Smackdown champion after beating defending title holders Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

Ahead of her win the 32-year-old tweeted: "Today is the day when you and me change how this business works."

WWE's biggest show of the year has been described as a game-changer.

Fans have been gripped with the huge rivalry between the three wrestlers over the past year.

During its 35-year history Wrestlemania's main event has seen the likes of The Rock, Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker fight it out for the WWE's top prize.

Known as The Man, Becky - who is originally from Limerick in Ireland - has helped inspire a generation of female wrestlers.

"For so long, the wrestling industry has seen women as second-class citizens," Rihannon Docherty, who wrestles as Rhia O'Reilly, told BBC Newsbeat.

WWE say this year's WrestleMania grossed $16.9m (£12.9m) breaking the record at New Jersey's MetLife stadium for the highest grossing entertainment event ever.

It also set an attendance record at the venue with a sold-out crowd of 82,265, with WWE claiming fans had travelled from 68 countries.

