Image copyright Getty Images

The girlfriend of rapper Nipsey Hussle says she's "completely lost" after his murder in LA on Sunday.

Actress Lauren London has spoken for the first time since 33-year-old Nipsey was shot dead, calling him her "protector" and "best friend".

Lauren, 34, and Nipsey had been in a relationship for around six years and have a child together - two-year-old Kross Asghedom.

Police have arrested a man in connection with Nipsey's murder.

Nipsey and Lauren started dating after she tried to get hold of an expensive, limited-release edition of one of Nipsey's mixtapes as a present for her co-stars in TV show The Game.

After an Instagram follow, the two began DM-ing and in an interview with GQ, Nipsey said that they'd been "building" ever since.

In that feature from February this year, Lauren said that Nipsey had started getting "more of a platform to be really clear about his message".

"Before he was just making rap gang-bang music. But I think he has a purpose in all the raps, and that's coming to light."

Nipsey's debut album was nominated for a best rap album Grammy this year.

The Instagram post is Lauren's first comment since Nipsey was shot and killed outside his clothing shop, and follows tributes from stars including Rihanna and Drake.

On Tuesday night basketball player Russell Westbrook dedicated a record-equalling game in the NBA to Nipsey's memory.

Westbrook registered 20 points, 20 rebounds and 21 assists against the LA Lakers, becoming just the second person in the NBA with 20-20-20 games.

"That wasn't for me, that was for Nipsey," he said afterwards, describing the rapper as "somebody I looked up to, somebody that paved the way for a guy like myself growing up in the inner city".

"Just continue to pray for his family."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.