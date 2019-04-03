Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth (right) are the band Let's Eat Grandma

Let's Eat Grandma are dedicating their upcoming shows at Coachella to band member Jenny Hollingworth's boyfriend Billy Clayton, who passed away last week.

The Norwich duo have cancelled the rest of their US tour, but say they'll still play the California festival as "a tribute to Billy".

Jenny called him "my beautiful boyfriend" in an emotional post.

"I feel completely devastated to have lost him," she wrote.

Jenny went on to explain that Billy, who had a rare form of cancer, had always dreamed of visiting LA.

"There are so many things I feel I have to do, things for Billy but also things for me to help me come to terms with what's happened to him.

"Despite everything we had been suffering through the last few weeks and months together, Billy wanted me to go and play Coachella and I want to be able to bring him spiritually and musically with me as he was never able to whilst he was with us.

"I am gutted to have to pull the rest of the tour but this feels like the right decision for me to make at this difficult time. Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the last few months, it means a lot."

Billy Clayton was also a musician. Let's Eat Grandma hosted a charity event in September 2018 to help raise money for his treatment.

His mother Becky also posted on Twitter, describing him as a "a rare jewel".

"He held on for so long and had more strength than anyone could ever imagine.

"He was always completely unique from the moment he was born and he saw the world differently to how most do. He was deeply sensitive and caring yet also hilariously funny.

"Throughout the extremely difficult times, which he had no choice but to endure, Billy passionately created his music and art and never stopped believing that he would achieve anything that he wanted."

She says she'll be joining Jenny in LA and they hope they "can meet the people who have supported him and that they will always hold a special place in their hearts for my beautiful boy".

