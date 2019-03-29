Image caption Chance Perdomo played the lead role in BBC Three's Killed By My Debt

Chance Perdomo quite literally woke up to the news that he's been nominated for Leading Actor at this year's Bafta TV awards.

"My agent called me first thing, said 'Sorry to wake you, but you're up for a Bafta' and I screamed! It's overwhelming."

The 22-year-old stars in BBC Three's docudrama, Killed By My Debt.

Based on a true story, he plays Jerome Rogers, who found himself in crushing debt and took his own life.

"The whole time we were just worried about whether or not we could do Jerome and his family's story justice," he tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

"We got their seal of approval and now this project is being shown in schools as an educative tool. The way it's been received has been incredible."

He's nominated alongside Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal), Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose) and Lucian Msamati (Kiri), something he says is "an incredible blessing".

Chance will find out if he's won at the Bafta ceremony on 12 May.

Image caption Chance in a scene from Killed By My Debt

Chance says the last couple of years have been "a fast-paced ride" with back-to-back roles in Midsomer Murders, Killed By My Debt and Netflix's Chilling Adventure of Sabrina.

In that, he plays a warlock called Ambrose, and is about to start filming seasons three and four.

To him, the work has felt a long time coming.

"I wasn't getting any roles until I went and did some studying at acting school. Their philosophy really struck a chord with me - 'know thyself'.

"It sounds really actor-y but it really isn't. It's just about letting a character and role take you somewhere. That's when I started getting roles."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption He plays one of the main characters in the reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch

While filming took place for Killed By My Debt, the actor made sure he had time away from his family.

"Part of the character stays with you while you're filming. I had to delve into places that Jerome may have been in at the time."

As a result of the drama and his hectic work schedule, he says he puts his family first.

"Life has changed quite a bit in the past 18 months so I like to be with my family as much as I can."

In 2015, Georgina Campbell won the Bafta for Leading Actress for her role in BBC Three's similar styled docudrama, Murdered By My Boyfriend.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.