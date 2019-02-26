Image copyright Getty Images

WWE star Roman Reigns has revealed he is in remission from leukaemia, four months after giving up his Universal Championship title.

He was forced to step back from wrestling in October 2018 when the disease came back 11 years after he first beat it.

But this week, he returned to the ring, telling fans "the big dog is back" in an emotional speech at a WWE event.

"The good news is, I'm in remission y'all," Roman told the audience.

Roman, whose real name is Joe Anoa'i, says he was "scared" and "insecure" about telling his fans about his diagnosis, but says that supporters gave him strength during his recovery.

'Fan support gave me strength and purpose'

"I'm a man of faith. I've always believed in God I've always believed he's favoured me and looked out for me but I'm not going to lie, before my announcement in October I was terrified," he said.

"That overwhelming support you gave me, it gave me strength, it gave me life and it gave me a new purpose."

He says he now plans to use his platform as a WWE star to raise awareness for others.

"I'm going to use it to support those who are in need just like I was," he says.

When he first spoke about the illness on 23 October 2018, he promised fans he would be "coming back home."

In an Instagram video after his appearance, he gave a special thanks to his family for support while he was in recovery.

"I want to say thank you to my mum, thank you to my family, also to my children but most of all thank you to my wife," he said on Instagram.

"Along with everyone else who's sent their support and prayers I just don't feel like I'd be in this position."

Following his emotional statement, Roman then teamed up with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in the ring for a fight against Drew McIntyre, Elias, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin.

