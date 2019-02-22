Image copyright SpringHill Entertainment

The release date for Space Jam 2 has been announced - so clear your diary for 16th July 2021.

SpringHill Entertainment broke the news on Twitter - that's the production company co-founded by athlete LeBron James, who stars in the movie.

He takes over from Michael Jordan, who appeared in the original film in 1996 alongside fellow basketball stars Charles Barkley and Patrick Ewing.

This isn't LeBron's first acting gig - he had a supporting role in Trainwreck, starring actress Amy Schumer.

Bugs Bunny and his love interest Lola will reprise their roles, and the former will be voiced by Eric Bouza.

Eric is currently the only voice actor confirmed for the movie.

Space Jam 2 will be produced by Ryan Cogler, known for his work on Marvel Studios' Black Panther, and will be directed by Terence Nance, the creator of HBO's Random Acts of Flyness.

Image copyright Warner Bros

If you're not up to speed - here's a quick recap.

In the original movie, Michael Jordan is drafted by Bugs Bunny to help Looney Tunes characters in a basketball game against evil aliens from an amusement park in space, known as Moron Mountain.

Bugs and his friends including Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, the Tasmanian Devil and others will be forced to work at Moron Mountain if they lose the game.

Michael is reluctant at first, but eventually agrees.

What he and the Tune Squad don't realise is that the aliens have stolen talents from other basketball stars on earth in order to win.

They're bossed around by owner of the amusement park, Mr Swackhammer, voiced by Danny DeVito.

Bill Murray also makes an appearance, playing himself.

Image copyright Warner Bros

Twitter users have mixed reactions to the sequel, with some people sharing funny memes and others making guesses on who else will appear in the new film.

Skip Twitter post by @bansky who yal think is gonna be in space jam 2?



my guesses:



Kevin Hart = Bill Murray

Jonah Hill = Newman

Kristaps = Shawn Bradley

Draymond = Barkley

Embiid = Ewing

Giannis = Larry Johnson

Isaiah Thomas = Muggsey



bonus: Jokic = Vlade — Boogie Bousins (@bansky) February 21, 2019 Report

The full plot for Space Jam 2 is yet to be revealed, but we do know that Bugs has aged well - it's now 23 years later and he looks exactly the same.

Warner Bros are the makers of the original, which grossed $230 million worldwide, the equivalent of nearly £177 million at today's prices.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.