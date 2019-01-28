Singer Kelsy Karter received a somewhat mixed reaction when she shared a photo of her new tattoo on social media.

Kelsy's had Harry Styles face inked on her right cheek.

And many Twitter users weren't kind about the work, with many making jokes about drug abuse or recommending brands of make-up to cover it.

Earlier in January, Kelsey had tweeted that she was planning something for Harry's birthday on 1 February.

Since revealing her tattoo, Twitter users have been asking whether a card might have been enough.

Some people have said they believe the tattoo is a fake.

Another Twitter user shared the photo of Harry that Kelsy's ink appears to be inspired by.

The tattoo artist behind Kelsey's new ink, Romeo Lacoste, has previously tattooed people such as Kendrick Lamar, Swae Lee, Jason Charles and Justin Bieber.

Romeo shared a photo of Kelsy on his Instagram story with the caption: "I can't believe Kelsy Karter got Harry Styles tattooed on her face."

'I feel very sorry for her'

But having a celebrity client list doesn't necessarily mean a tattooist's work won't be criticised by fellow artists.

"It's pretty shocking really. It's very poorly executed in a very inappropriate place," says Miles Chaperlin, a tattooist at London's Frith Street Tattoo studio.

"I've done a lot of facial tattooing and people say how hard it is to live with. So this poor girl with that thing on her face. I feel very sorry for her."

Miles says that when someone asks him to tattoo their face, he asks them to come back after six months to consider "the full implications".

He admits that while society is more accepting of tattoos, ink on the face "really isn't the norm".

Image caption Miles say most facial tattoos he does are "like a little teardrop or something that's fairly subtle"

And Miles adds that where he works, people are advised against the tattoos they want "virtually every day".

"A lot of the time I have to re-educate, that's part of my job," he says.

"There are ways of doing it. The fact that people have walked into a tattoo studio means they want to be tattooed.

"But they don't necessarily have the knowledge that we, as tattooists, have."

A rising trend for some of the world's biggest stars

But while a tattoo on your face might make things difficult in some professions, Kelsy is just one of many young musicians to have ink above the jawline.

Post Malone, one of the biggest musicians in the world right now, has a face full of ink.

As well as barbed wire and a sword, he has "stay away" written above his right eyebrow and "always" and "tired" written underneath his eyes.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Post Malone takes his lack of sleep very seriously indeed

Even Justin Bieber has a tattoo on his face. He shared a photo of the word "grace", which is inked about his right eyebrow, at the start of 2019.

Noah Cyrus's ex-boyfriend Lil Xan has words including "candy", "soldier" and "lover" inked on his face.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lil' Xan has an ever-growing collection of ink on his face

