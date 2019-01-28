Black Panther star on being 'young, gifted and black'

Image copyright Getty Images

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman says the film has changed what it means to be "young, gifted and black".

He was speaking as the cast collected the best ensemble prize at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAGs).

Chadwick Boseman, who plays T'Challa, said: "All of us up here know what it's like to be told there is not a place for you to be featured."

Black Panther is the first superhero film to win the prize.

The actor says he wasn't expecting to have to speak, as the cast collected the award, but referred to a question which has followed the release of the film - has Black Panther changed the industry?

He answered that it's changed what it means to be "young, gifted and black".

"Because all of us up here know what it's like to be told there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young gifted and black.

"We know what it's like to be told there's not a screen for you to be featured on, a stage for you to be featured on.

"We know what it's like to be the tail and not the head, to be beneath and not above and that is what we went to work with every day."

Black Panther is the first superhero film to get a nomination for best picture (and six other awards) at the Oscars.

The SAG awards are often seen as an indicator of how the Academy Awards could pan out.

The film, which took more than $1bn (£794m) at the global box office within a month of its release in February 2018, was widely praised as game-changing - including by Michelle Obama - for having a largely black cast and a black director.

"We knew that we had something that we wanted to give and to come to work with everyday" he told the audience.

"That is something I wish all actors would get the opportunity to experience."

The actor also added to speculation about a sequel.

"One thing I do know, you can't have a Black Panther now without a 2 on it."

