Image copyright Alamy

Winter, for Game of Thrones fans, has terrible connotations.

But they woke up on a cold Monday morning in January to something good: a teaser trailer for the show's final series.

It's been a long time coming. Season seven aired in the UK two years ago, and *SPOILER ALERT* given how that ended, it didn't look like the people of Westeros had anything to look forward to in season eight.

But fans definitely do - and warning again, there are spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones below.

Content is not available

The teaser didn't really tell us anything we didn't already know about season eight but at this point, superfan George Alexander doesn't care.

"We've waited so long since the last season for this to come, anything they give us is gold," he tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

George watches every Game of Thrones episode three or four times, recording his initial reactions for his YouTube channel and then providing analysis.

So you can imagine he's poured over every single second of the first glimpse at Game of Thrones since 2017.

The trailer shows Jon Snow stood next to sisters Arya and Sansa Stark in the crypt below Winterfell where all their relatives are buried.

It's the first time Jon and Arya have been seen together since season one and although this isn't footage from season eight, George thinks those two will play a big part in the final season.

Image copyright HBO Image caption Arya, Sansa and the Starks in season one

"I think that's going to be a big part of it - to see how he reacts to how she's changed over time," he says.

That's not all George thinks.

"I think Daenerys is going to find herself pregnant with a little Targaryen", he says.

"It was alluded to a lot in season seven - she was mentioning to Jon that she couldn't have children. I think we're going to find that maybe, because they're both of Targaryen blood, that it has the power to create another Targaryen."

'Looking death in the eye'

A lot of the excitement from the teaser trailer comes at the moment when ice begins to spread its way through the crypt as Jon, Arya and Sansa gaze upon statues of their own faces.

"There's clearly a lot there about having to look death in the eye and face it head on," TV writer and Game of Thrones superfan Chris Mandle tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

"We saw in the season seven finale that the wall has been breached.

"The white walkers are on their way, so it's clear that they're going to have to pull together and crack on basically."

Image copyright HBO Image caption Remember when we thought the dragons were cute? Good times

Both Chris and George think the Night King will be killed and his white walkers will be defeated - which is surely a good thing for Jon Snow and his family, right?

George doesn't think so.

"I've got thousands of theories. They're all probably awful," he says.

"My theory is that Jon will insert dragon glass into himself and he'll become the new Night King.

"He will in fact be the king in the north - but not the one that we wanted."

Chris thinks season eight will end less controversially.

"Part of me feels like what we can expect is the invasion is going to take up the first half of the season will see them taking on the white walkers, and whoever survives that will then have to go south and deal with Cersei.

"I think she's actually the big villain in all of this."

Image copyright HBO Image caption Cersei and Jaime aren't seen in the teaser for season eight

How will it all end?

Cersei currently sits on the Iron Throne, and neither her nor her brother Jaime are included in the trailer.

Daenerys is another one who's absent and, despite her being George's favourite character, he doesn't think she'll see the end of season eight.

Chris says that Game of Thrones is "so unlike anything else" that predicting what's going to happen is nearly impossible.

But there is one bit of advice he'll be following ahead of 14 April.

"This is a show that's been defined by ruining people's lives and killing off people, so it only stands to reason that it's going to be quite a grim end.

"I'm just trying not to stay to attached to too many people in the cast."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.