Image copyright Getty Images

"Time to book somewhere hot," we hear you think. Well, it's certainly the weekend for it.

Sunshine Saturday (that's today by the way) is expected to see more than double the amount of holiday bookings than any other day of the year.

It's all a bit trickier this year though isn't it? The pound is worth even fewer euros and dollars, and as for Brexit... well, that's anybody's guess right now.

But despite all that, Brits are still up for getting away in 2019.

Ebookers say half of the Top 10 British resolutions for 2019 are travel related, more than in previous years.

Where are the bargains though?

Image copyright Getty Images

Booking a package

If you baulk at the generic monotony of a stereotypical holiday package, this may be hard to read - but this could be the year to put those prejudices aside.

Why? Well we've recently seen a significant bunch of airlines and tour operators go bust.

Booking a package means the whole holiday is protected.

Plus the packages on offer - even from some of the airlines - are not the three star staple to the Costa Brava (not that we're knocking that!)

Packages have become more expansive on where they can take you, to fit a budget.

Victoria Bacon from ABTA, which represents the UK travel industry, told Newsbeat there is much more choice now.

"There is an abundance of deals and offers available.

"Booking early helps you get the best value for money for the holiday of your choice."

Image copyright Getty Images

Flight sales

Package still not a good fit, or have you got accommodation sorted?

Well, get in there while the airlines have their sales on.

Unlike shop sales - which, let's be frank, seem to last all year - airlines sales don't.

Think about the day of the week you're travelling on too.

Not always the easiest task with a full-time job, but try to travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, which can sometimes save you hundreds.

And check comparison sites like Kayak or Skyscanner which can sometimes be cheaper than going direct.

Steve Nowottny, features editor at Money Saving Expert, thinks people miss out on these.

"January is the busiest holiday booking month and travel firms try to make the most of this.

"It's the peak period for airline sales, with BA, Easyjet, Norwegian, Ryanair and Virgin Atlantic all offering big discounts this week."

Image copyright Getty Images

How to fly after Brexit

You may have seen the headlines like "Don't go on holiday after March 29" or "You can book trips to the European Union with confidence after Brexit." So who's right?

The Independent's travel editor Simon Calder told Newsbeat "neither is correct".

"You can happily book a trip outside the EU - say to Tunisia, Turkey or Florida - knowing that the flights will go ahead."

While you will be flying over some EU countries, they've all signed an aviation agreement allowing something called overflights.

The situation within the EU is a touch different but flights will still take off, says Simon.

"In the event of a no-deal Brexit, flights on UK airlines to the European Union will be capped at 2018 levels.

"So if there were 200 flights from Britain to Cyprus last summer, there can be only 200 this summer."

This could lead to cancellations of some flights, which are already being sold.

Again, the man often seen as the face of UK travel, reckons this makes a package holiday a strong bet for 2019.

"The worst that can happen is that you'll get all your money back, if the holiday gets cancelled."

Image copyright 35007 Image caption Porto is bringing in many more younger tourists compared to five years ago

Mix up the city break destination

You might have noticed you get less paella and sangria for your euros of late.

Even if you are paying with the best travel exchange credit or debit cards, you get little more than 1.10 euros to a pound.

So mix up the destination to places that are a touch lighter on the wallet.

For younger travellers, Budapest and Porto are joining the traditional favourites of Berlin and Barcelona, according to ABTA.

Sean Tipton from ABTA told Newsbeat getting a deposit down early can save you cash.

"Not only does this give everyone something to look forward to.

"But if you've booked a package, your balance won't be due for weeks."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.