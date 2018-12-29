Image copyright Adam Black

The headlines will be dominated by celebs like Harry Kane, Geraint Thomas and Phillip Pullman receiving honours from the Queen.

But the New Year Honours list also recognises the work of people across the UK who've made big contributions to their communities.

From setting up charities to running local magazines, there are plenty of young people being acknowledged for their hard-work this year.

Here are some of their stories.

Image copyright Adam Black Image caption Adam Black has been teaching children in Scotland that it's ok to be different

Adam Black

Adam received the British Empire Medal for services to raising awareness of stammering.

He told Radio 1 Newsbeat: "A letter arrived on my doorstep and it had Cabinet Office written on it, and to be honest I thought it might be something to do with my tax returns or something!

"When I opened it up and read the news I was blown away by it."

Adam has been teaching children in schools around Glasgow that it's ok to be different.

He said: "I meet as many children as I can and get them to embrace their quirks.

"I've found that by embracing my stutter it made me who I am and helped me be the person I want to be."

Adam, who's 29-years-old, hopes his award will help him keep raising awareness of people who stammer.

"I never ever had an idea in my head that perhaps I might get a nomination for a Queen's honour," he told Newsbeat.

"But I do think things like this can encourage people to put their best foot forward, and make others stand up and take notice of the work they do."

Stephen Addison

Stephen was awarded an MBE (Member of the British Empire) for services to young people in Barking and Dagenham.

After losing a friend to gang violence and being involved in gangs himself, Stephen decided to set up a social enterprise called Box Up Crime.

Since 2013 his organisation has been teaching non-contact boxing skills in schools, pupil referral units and community centres across London.

The 28-year-old has been recognised because he's an example of how drive and ambition can be re-focussed away from crime.

Saeed Atcha

Twenty-two-year-old Saaed was given an MBE for services to young people and the community in Greater Manchester.

Saeed set up his own magazine in 2011 called Xplode, it focuses on social issues and is designed to help young people improve their job prospects.

More than 50,000 across Greater Manchester read it and it has more than 100 volunteers putting it together.

A registered charity, the magazine is being used to teach journalism and media skills to primary school children.

Image copyright Dylan Davies Image caption Cairn Newton-Evans set-up an LGBT social and support project and works with the police

Cairn Newton-Evans

Cairn received a British Empire Medal for services to policing and the LGBT community in Wales.

He told Newsbeat: "I was speechless, absolutely in shock.

"The letter looks really important when it comes through the post, it says 'On Her Majesty's Service'.

"I was a bit apprehensive about opening it to be honest but then I felt so proud to have been recognised for the work I've done."

Image copyright Cairn Newton-Evans

Needing surgery after a homophobic attack, the 27-year-old felt let down by the police and so decided to set-up an LGBT support group and became a special constable in the town where he was attacked.

"Knowing that people saw me getting attacked and nobody phoned the police or for an ambulance meant I lost confidence in my local community," he said.

"The way the attack was dealt with meant I lost confidence in the police service too.

"I had massive anxiety issues, I was scared to leave the house on my own, it had a big impact on my mental health.

"By joining the police I wanted to turn a negative experience into a positive one, and try to make sure no one else went through what I did."

James Alexander Threlfall

Twenty-five-year-old James was awarded an MBE for services to young people in Wiltshire.

He set up and organises the Wiltshire Skate Series, a local skateboarding competition for the community's benefit.

There have been nearly 30 events to date with James sorting out serious commercial sponsors and partners.

He's also an ambassador for the mental health charity CALM.

