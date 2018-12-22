Image copyright Getty Images

Darren Criss says he will no longer accept LGBT scripts because he doesn't want to deprive gay actors of roles.

The actor, who is straight, is well-known for playing the gay character of Andrew Cunanan in American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace.

"I want to make sure I won't be another straight boy taking a gay man's role," he told Bustle magazine.

He said it's been "a joy" acting in gay roles but no longer feels comfortable doing so, which is "unfortunate".

Previous to American Crime Story, he was mostly known for his portrayal of gay pupil Blaine Anderson in Glee.

Image caption Darren Criss won a Primetime Emmy award for his portrayal of serial killer Andrew Cunanan

"There are certain roles that I'll see that are just wonderful," he explained.

The debate over who has a right to play certain characters was reignited earlier this year when Scarlett Johansson dropped out of playing a transgender character following a backlash.

Sir Ian McKellen is among those critical of Hollywood's attitude to gay actors.

No openly gay man has ever won the Academy Award for best actor, while straight actors have taken home the prize for playing LGBT roles.

Tom Hanks won it for Philadelphia in 1993, while Sean Penn scooped it for Milk in 2009.

In total, 52 straight people have been Oscar-nominated for playing gay characters.

