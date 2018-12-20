Image caption Young carers Jennie who's 13, and 16 year-old Libby

BBC Radio 1 knows how to throw a party. From Ibiza to the Big Weekend, it's used to putting on huge events.

But on Thursday morning, Greg James threw a unique Christmas party.

It was all for 100 young carers in Oxfordshire, where an estimated 13,000 people - some as young as 5 - look after a parent or sibling.

Radio 1 Newsbeat's been speaking to two young carers who'll be there, to find out what Christmas is like when you're looking after someone else.

Image caption Libby (left) cares for her Mum (right) whilst also helping to look after her younger sister (rear)

16-year-old Libby's situation is different to most young carers as she provides her mum with more emotional support than physical.

"I'm there for my mum as someone to talk to really," she tells Newsbeat.

"It's hard because as well as having to worry about your own problems, it's also taking into consideration the rest of the family's feelings and how you can help to make them feel better.

"Obviously mum might not be able to. She might be feeling rubbish and needing support."

Image caption Libby helps to make Christmas magical for her three young siblings as well as her mum and stepdad

You might expect Christmas to be extra stressful for a young carer.

But Libby says while it is manic with all of her siblings being off school, support from the rest of her family makes the festive season easier.

"The children are so, so excited in our house," Libby says.

"My mum's really there to make it all magical for them, so it's just making memories for them. Christmas is a lot easier than many other normal days in a way."

Radio 1 Breakfast teamed up with BE FREE YC for the party. Broadcast live on the radio, it certainly got some tears flowing across the country.

The charity has been supporting young carers aged between 8 and 18 across Southern Oxfordshire for the last 20 years.

But in June it said it was facing closure. It was eventually saved after a string of donations and Libby says today's party will help those it supports put the tough time behind them.

"It means a lot because obviously we had devastating news a couple of months ago that they were going to be shutting down," Libby says.

"One of the ladies there used to visit me when I was at secondary school. "She used to come and see me and we have meetings every fortnight. She was just there to support me and make sure I was doing ok."

Just talking to someone who understands is important.

"I have a very good friendship group at college and at home but a lot of those don't understand.

"It's hard to explain to people what I do. To a lot of people it doesn't seem like a lot but it is.

"You're not just taking care of yourself. I'm taking care of three other children and my mum on days that things might not be great."

Image caption 13-year-old Jennie cares for her little sister who has Asperger's and selective mutism

Jennie looks after her sister who is a year younger.

Most 13-year-olds might consider it a challenge, but Jennie says it's become part of every day life.

"I'm kind of used to it now, but it is a little bit difficult especially when I'm with my friends and she's with me," Jennie says.

"Trying to do loads of things at once, like making sure I'm ok and making sure she's having a good time - as well as checking she's talking with my friends and making sure they're ok with her being there."

"I normally try and explain it to my friends beforehand, so that they know that she might not talk or she might reply in a different way to what you would think.

"It's just making sure they understand and don't ask rude questions."

Image caption Radio 1 Breakfast listeners have donated everything Greg's team need to throw the ultimate Christmas party

For Jennie, Christmas means two family parties - and while she's hoping to find some time to relax, it could be a bit chaotic.

"I think I'll be a little bit stressed on both of those but it's kind of just what happens at every family gathering now. "

The more people my sister doesn't know or that she hasn't met before, the more stressful it is.

It's kind of, 'do they know her?' 'How many people are there?'"

But before all of that, Jennie thinks the the Radio 1 Breakfast party will be a chance to meet people like herself.

"I'm looking forward to having a good time and missing a little bit of school, which is always nice."

"I'm looking forward to having a new experience because so far, I haven't really met many people who have a similar situation to me.

"It's so nice being at the charity as I don't have to explain anything. It's rare with other kids and teens. They just understand and won't be confused or ask questions.

"They get it. They just get it."

