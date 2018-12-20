Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Love Island 2018 winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer

What makes a good role model? Traditionally it might be an inspirational teacher, or maybe someone in a high-flying job.

But could those stars we watch taking part in challenges or coupling up on our TV screens actually give us better life lessons?

Whether it's talking about loyalty or eating animal bits to win stars.

One top head teacher certainly thinks so.

Sue Hicks, the incoming head for independent girls schools in the UK, says that reality TV stars are better role models to young people than politicians.

Loyal and 'moral'

She describes Love Island's Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham as a "moral" couple that acted with "integrity".

The 2018 Love Island winners were the only contestants to have stayed together throughout most of the show.

Their pairing was held up as an example of what a good relationship should be.

They were praised by some for not getting too involved with the day-to-day dramas on the show - as well as not having sex on TV.

Father of the jungle

Harry Redknapp. Grandad. English football manager. King of the jungle.

I'm a Celebrity fans fell in love with Harry, naming him as a role model for the 'modern man'.

Harry was kind, gentle, funny but viewers mostly fell in love with the way he spoke about his wife Sandra.

Skip Twitter post by @Littlemiss1976 @Redknapp role model to the younger generation of boys/men on how to treat and love a woman! Feel sorry for the younger generation in this day and age, so many lies/infidelity/jealousy/insecurity! Is there such a thing as love/trust/loyality/honesty anymore 😞 — pollyputthekettleon (@Littlemiss1976) December 9, 2018 Report

Harry isn't the only campmate that viewers seemed to look up to.

Anne Hegerty opened up about Asperger's and inspired people to talk openly about their experiences with the condition.

But are under 30's really looking to these stars as inspirational people in their lives?

'People need to see the full story'

Gideon Osei-Buabeng is a youth worker who says people who look up to reality TV stars need to properly understand what it means to be famous.

"I don't think there's any harm in having TV stars as influencers as long as you have the right guidance," he told Radio 1 Newsbeat.

Image copyright Ian Jones for the Prince's Trust Image caption Gideon speaking at a roundtable event about youth violent crime which was hosted by TRH The Prince of Wales

"They're feeling the power, the money and the flashy lifestyle but I feel like they need to see the full story."

New research by YouGov and The Prince's Trust say that half of 21 to 25 year-olds say that they do not have a role model in their community and younger people look up to social media influencers as role models.

Gideon told Newsbeat about how important he thought good role models are.

"My environment was filled with street culture so that's what I looked up to and that's what I became"

"If I saw a businessperson or a millionaire that I could relate to, that would have made a major impact."

The research done by The Prince's Trust was based on a poll done by YouGov which spoke to just over 3000 people.

Skip Twitter post by @simonhardwick The biggest thing for me with this series of #ImACeleb is that these are real, genuinely lovely people. Notice how they all got on, there was very little anger, hatred, jealousy and one-upmanship you see on reality tv and reflected in real life. Great role models. — Simon Hardwick (@simonhardwick) December 9, 2018 Report

Anyone can be a role model

Whether it's your favourite Love Islander or your local MP, Gideon thinks anyone can be a role model.

The criteria? They just need to have your best interests at heart.

"We always say that role models are these big people that we put on pedestals,

"But role models are mums, dads, brothers and sisters. People who have influenced you positively."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.