I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here runner-up Emily Atack says she doesn't take negative comments seriously anymore.

"If I looked like a Victoria's Secret model I would still get nasty comments," she tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

The 28-year-old lost out to being crowned queen of the jungle in this year's final to Harry Rednapp.

Emily says before the show she never would have been seen out without make-up or a fake tan.

"I probably looked the roughest I've ever looked but I was the happiest I've ever been," she says.

Image copyright PA Image caption Emily Atack was a runner up on I'm a celeb 2018

The actress is best known for her role as Charlotte Hinchcliffe on the E4 show Inbetweeners.

She says comments about the way she looked used to really upset her.

"If you're part of a show that is watched by millions of millions of people, of course there are going to be nasty comments.

"You can't take them personally. It's obviously something they are insecure about it and they have to vocalise it in a really aggressive way."

The I'm a Celeb final was watched by more than 13 million people.

Emily says she met "so many amazing souls" on the show, and discovered a new-found love and respect for herself.

"It's changed my life in so many ways. I came into this with a bit of a difficult start to the year."

Emily kept her campmates entertained on the reality TV show with her funny voices and impressions.

She was also the first contestant to face a bush tucker trial.

Image caption Emily on the Radio 1 breakfast show with Greg James

After coming out of the jungle just over a week ago, Emily says she's been approached a lot more.

"People really feel like they get to know you and treat you like they know you."

But she has also received negative comments on social media and in person about her weight and her appearance.

"I was eating a burger and someone came over to me and said 'no put that burger down, starvation suits you better.'

"He thought he was being funny," she says.

Since the show ended Emily says she's gained a lot of new followers and feels a responsibility in helping young people.

"My advice to anyone is to try to go cold turkey of make-up and fake tan and see how liberating it feels.

"Being happy is a beauty. It's not about having the perfect face or perfect make-up."

