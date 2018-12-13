Image copyright Getty Images

The neighbourhood, the crew, the expensive car - arguably all key ingredients in a grime video - however Bugzy Malone has revealed his visuals helped reunite a family.

In an interview with BBC 1Xtra's DJ Target, the grime rapper confirmed that the homeless characters in his Run video were not actors.

Bugzy Malone said: "We went out and got proper homeless people. We had a chance to chat to them and give them a little something.

"We got proper people off the streets of Manchester in there."

The video for the song which also features vocals from Rag'n'Bone Man was released in August.

The 27-year-old whose real name is Aaron Davis said that shortly after the video was released his management team received a message from a woman who recognised one of the men in it.

"We got an email off a mum of one of the guys, the guy had been missing for six months, to a year.

"He was on the missing list. And when she's seen him in my music video, it made her go out and find him."

Bugzy Malone told DJ Target that reuniting the man and his family was of the proudest moments of his career.

He said during a conversation he learned that the man had previously tried to take his own life.

"Long story short, he tried to commit suicide and that kind of thing, now he's back with his family," said Bugzy Malone.

The grime rapper also seemed to suggest he'd spoken to the man since shooting the video.

"He said when he was in his hospital bed after trying to commit suicide she [his mum] showed him my Instagram.

"A caption said, 'My guy was special regardless of his circumstances, you never know what people have been through.'

"When he's seen that I'd written nice things about him, it inspired him to get his life back on track.

"He's back home with his family and he's got a girlfriend," said the rapper.

Bugzy Malone was talking to DJ Target after the Manchester born rapper's B. Inspired album was selected as one of the albums of year.

Newsbeat are trying to speak to the family of the man in the video.

