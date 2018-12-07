Image copyright PA

Love Island winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have announced they've split up.

The couple, who got together during the 2018 series of the reality TV show, had been in a relationship for six months.

Writing on Instagram, Dani said they had realised their relationship was "not meant to be long term".

She told her followers the pair planned to stay friends and "will always have a place in our hearts for each other".

A record-breaking 3.6 million people watched the Jack and Dani win the £50,000 prize during the Love Island final.

They won over viewers with their straight talking and for staying together throughout the whole series - which lasted two months.

After the show ended, the couple moved in together and got a puppy.

Dani, daughter of EastEnders' Danny Dyer, has since launched a clothing line and written a book, while Jack has released his own stationery brand.

The pair had also been filming a new reality show about their life together.

Jack hasn't commented on the split yet.

An advert for the Love Island Christmas Reunion aired during I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on Thursday - just hours after Dani had announced the split.

The couple were still together when it was filmed.

The break-up means two out of the four couples who made it to the final of the show are still in relationships.

Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson and Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel are together - while the other couple in the final, Paul Knops and Laura Anderson, split in September.

