The sister of the man who died during a Bring Me The Horizon gig in London has paid tribute to her brother and called for the rock community to look after each other at gigs in his memory.

Ali Mills, who was 25, died during at performance at Alexandra Palace.

He had a hole in his heart and his family understand he went into cardiac arrest while in a mosh pit at the gig.

"He went to many live gigs, many concerts," his sister Nicola tells Newsbeat.

"He absolutely loved Bring Me The Horizon, Bullet For My Valentine. He was very into his rock and metal music."

"It sounds very clichéd to say this because everyone says this about their loved ones, but he really was the most kind, caring and gentle person you could have ever met."

'Ali would have helped someone else in need'

Ali was a healthcare support worker, with plans to become a nurse in the future and Nicola says that she believes if he had seen someone become unwell at a gig, he would have stepped in to help.

"I know he would have checked them over and made sure they got the necessary care and attention they needed as soon as possible," she says.

"I want others to do the same, in his honour, in his name, in his memory."

Nicola says she and her family are devastated by the loss and frustrated by the lack of information they have been able to find out from the authorities.

Bring Me The Horizon also paid tribute to Ali

Following the 30 November gig, Bring Me The Horizon issued a statement paying their respects to Ali and offering their condolences to his family and friends.

"Words cannot express how horrified we are feeling this evening after hearing about the death of a young man at our show last night."

"Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones at this terrible time."

And friends also posted tributes to Ali on Twitter, following his death.

One friend called Aimee wrote a much longer tribute on her blog, where she spoke at length about her friendship with Ali.

"Ali Mills was such a gentle soul with a ridiculously immature sense of humour who offered a safe space to each and every single one of his friends," Aimee wrote.

"Let that be what you take away from this. Remember him by his example and apply it wherever you can."

Newsbeat contacted the London Ambulance Service, but due to confidentiality restrictions, it was unable to share any information about the incident.

In a previously released statement it says its first medic arrived on the scene within three minutes of being called out.

