Hailey Baldwin has appeared to confirm that she and Justin Bieber are married by changing her Instagram name to Hailey Bieber.

Justin also shared a picture of the pair together with the caption: "My wife is awesome."

The 21-year-old model and the pop superstar were reported to have got married in secret in September.

Hailey, who has 15.4 million followers, has changed both her handle and her bio.

There had been rumours that the couple had got married in a New York two months ago but Hailey denied it at the time.

She and Justin, who's 24, announced their engagement in July. Justin wrote on Instagram: "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!

"So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly.

"My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!

"You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Justin stops at the Buckingham Palace fountain to sing songs for Hailey on a trip to London in September.

Justin has 102 million followers on Instagram, while Hailey has 15.4.

TMZ reports that Hailey has already filed to trademark her new name so she can use on merchandise and stop anyone else from doing so.

Hailey was seen wearing the name Bieber on the back of denim jacket on Thursday night at an Levi's event in New York City.

